Stock Market: Why did Sensex and Nifty end lower today? Know here

At the close, the Sensex ended at 83,246.18, down 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent.

Share Market News: The Indian stock markets, including Nifty and Sensex, ended lower on Monday, January 19, due to heavy selling in select heavyweight stocks, which dragged the benchmarks down. This fall comes as global cues remain cautious. The decline was largely driven by stock-specific pressure following quarterly results from major companies, including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, which emerged as the biggest drags on the market, IANS reported.

Sensex falls 324 points, Nifty declines 109 points

At the close, the Sensex ended at 83,246.18, down 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent. The Nifty settled at 25,585.5, falling 108.85 points or 0.42 per cent. The Nifty remained under bearish control, with the index sustaining below the 20 EMA throughout the session.

"Immediate support is placed at 25,494 (today's low), followed by a deeper support zone at 25,400–25,350," an expert stated. "Intra-day action reflects profit booking and underlying weakness, leaving Nifty vulnerable to further downside unless a sharp rebound emerges above the 25,600–25,700 zone," as per the analyst.

Global sentiment remains weak

After US President Donald Trump threatened to impose taxes on several European countries, global sentiment remained weak during the session on Monday. The warning came after some European nations opposed his bid to acquire Greenland, adding to uncertainty in global markets and weighing on investor mood.

Sector-wise

Sector-wise, realty, oil and gas, and media stocks witnessed selling pressure. The Nifty Realty index slipped nearly 2 per cent, while Nifty Oil & Gas fell about 1.56 per cent. The Nifty Media index also declined sharply, ending the day down 1.84 per cent. Some buying interest was seen in defensive pockets.