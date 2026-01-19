How to Identify the Best Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange for Your Needs
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India
Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? Here’s the truth behind viral interview
Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, know dates, venues, how to get tickets, prices, and more
Stock Market: Why did Sensex and Nifty end lower today? Know here
India vs New Zealand T20Is: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details
Imran Khan reveals why he decided to make comeback after a decade with Vir Das' Happy Patel: 'Was struck with FOMO'
How many people may be made jobless by the AI? Goldman Sachs warns dire consequences
How Federal agents uncovered Indian-origin couple's sex, drug racket in US' Virginia
J-K: Indian Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar, operation ongoing
BUSINESS
At the close, the Sensex ended at 83,246.18, down 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent.
Share Market News: The Indian stock markets, including Nifty and Sensex, ended lower on Monday, January 19, due to heavy selling in select heavyweight stocks, which dragged the benchmarks down. This fall comes as global cues remain cautious. The decline was largely driven by stock-specific pressure following quarterly results from major companies, including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, which emerged as the biggest drags on the market, IANS reported.
At the close, the Sensex ended at 83,246.18, down 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent. The Nifty settled at 25,585.5, falling 108.85 points or 0.42 per cent. The Nifty remained under bearish control, with the index sustaining below the 20 EMA throughout the session.
"Immediate support is placed at 25,494 (today's low), followed by a deeper support zone at 25,400–25,350," an expert stated. "Intra-day action reflects profit booking and underlying weakness, leaving Nifty vulnerable to further downside unless a sharp rebound emerges above the 25,600–25,700 zone," as per the analyst.
After US President Donald Trump threatened to impose taxes on several European countries, global sentiment remained weak during the session on Monday. The warning came after some European nations opposed his bid to acquire Greenland, adding to uncertainty in global markets and weighing on investor mood.
Sector-wise, realty, oil and gas, and media stocks witnessed selling pressure. The Nifty Realty index slipped nearly 2 per cent, while Nifty Oil & Gas fell about 1.56 per cent. The Nifty Media index also declined sharply, ending the day down 1.84 per cent. Some buying interest was seen in defensive pockets.