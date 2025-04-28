The market cap of India's most valuable company, Reliance, currently stands at Rs 18.52 lakh crore.

On the first day of this week, Indian stock indices - Sensex and Nifty - saw a substantial jump. The Sensex closed at 80,218.37 points, up 1,005.84 points or 1.27 per cent, and Nifty closed at 24,328.50 points, up 289.15 points or 1.20 per cent, respectively. One of the major companies which gained on April 28 was Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. Its shares surged by Rs 65.90 (5.07 per cent) and closed at Rs 1,366.30 on NSE. This was the biggest single-day gain that the Mukesh Ambani-led firm had since June last year. Shares of Reliance Industries added close to Rs 93,000 crore to their market capitalisation, CNBC TV 18 reported. The market cap of India's most valuable company, Reliance, currently stands at Rs 18.52 lakh crore.

The surge in RIL shares comes in reaction to their March quarter results that were reported after market hours last Friday. Sensex is still some 6,000 points lower than its all-time high of 85,978 points that it had touched in September 2024. Among the sectoral indices, PSU Bank soared the most at 2.44 per cent, NSE data showed. The benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty -- ended lower in the previous session (Friday), paring its overall weekly gains it had accumulated.

Geopolitical tensions, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, had weighed on investor sentiment and pushed the markets into the red. Before that, the indices soared for seven straight sessions. Indian stock indices had seen some upward movement since Trump's decision to pause the reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, including India, for 90 days. The tariffs had initially set off a sell-off in equities globally, and India was no exception.

