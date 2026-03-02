FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Stock market holiday on Holi 2026: Will NSE and BSE shut on March 3 or 4? Check here

Since Holika Dahan will be performed on March 2 and Holi with colours will be celebrated on March 4, there is high confusion among investors regarding the stock market holiday in 2026. Check below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 10:09 PM IST

Stock market holiday on Holi 2026: Will NSE and BSE shut on March 3 or 4? Check here
Will the stock market be open on Holi 2026?
After crashing over 1,000 points on Monday, investors are wondering how the markets will react on Tuesday, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region. However, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on March 3 on account of Holi. Although the festival of colour will be celebrated across the nation on Wednesday, March 4, due to a lunar eclipse on March 3.

 

The Multi Commodity Index of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning trading session. As per the NSE official website, the following segments will remain suspended on March 3:

 

  • Equity Trading
  • Futures and Options (F&O)
  • Currency and interest rate derivatives
  • Securities lending and borrowing

Market holidays are always pre-announced every year to help investors plan trades and settlements in advance.

 

Stock Market Holidays in March 2026

 

Apart from the day off on account of the Holi festival, markets are scheduled to remain closed on the following dates:

 

  • March 26 - Shri Ram Navami
  • March 31 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

 

Full list of stock market holidays in 2026

 

Date Occasion
January 15 Municipal Corporation Elections in Maharashtra
January 26 Republic Day
March 3 Holi
March 26 Shri Ram Navami
March 31 Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 3 Good Friday
April 14 Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1 Maharashtra Day
May 28 Bakri Eid
June 26 Muharram
September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 Gandhi Jayanti
October 20 Dussehra
November 10 Diwali
November 24 Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 Christmas

 

