Stock market holiday on Holi 2026: Will NSE and BSE shut on March 3 or 4? Check here

Since Holika Dahan will be performed on March 2 and Holi with colours will be celebrated on March 4, there is high confusion among investors regarding the stock market holiday in 2026. Check below.
After crashing over 1,000 points on Monday, investors are wondering how the markets will react on Tuesday, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region. However, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on March 3 on account of Holi. Although the festival of colour will be celebrated across the nation on Wednesday, March 4, due to a lunar eclipse on March 3.
The Multi Commodity Index of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning trading session. As per the NSE official website, the following segments will remain suspended on March 3:
Market holidays are always pre-announced every year to help investors plan trades and settlements in advance.
Apart from the day off on account of the Holi festival, markets are scheduled to remain closed on the following dates:
|Date
|Occasion
|January 15
|Municipal Corporation Elections in Maharashtra
|January 26
|Republic Day
|March 3
|Holi
|March 26
|Shri Ram Navami
|March 31
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|April 3
|Good Friday
|April 14
|Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|May 1
|Maharashtra Day
|May 28
|Bakri Eid
|June 26
|Muharram
|September 14
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|October 2
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 20
|Dussehra
|November 10
|Diwali
|November 24
|Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|December 25
|Christmas