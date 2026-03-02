Stock market holiday on Holi 2026: Will NSE and BSE shut on March 3 or 4? Check here

Since Holika Dahan will be performed on March 2 and Holi with colours will be celebrated on March 4, there is high confusion among investors regarding the stock market holiday in 2026. Check below.

After crashing over 1,000 points on Monday, investors are wondering how the markets will react on Tuesday, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region. However, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on March 3 on account of Holi. Although the festival of colour will be celebrated across the nation on Wednesday, March 4, due to a lunar eclipse on March 3.

The Multi Commodity Index of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning trading session. As per the NSE official website, the following segments will remain suspended on March 3:

Equity Trading

Futures and Options (F&O)

Currency and interest rate derivatives

Securities lending and borrowing

Market holidays are always pre-announced every year to help investors plan trades and settlements in advance.

Stock Market Holidays in March 2026

Apart from the day off on account of the Holi festival, markets are scheduled to remain closed on the following dates:

March 26 - Shri Ram Navami

March 31 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

Full list of stock market holidays in 2026