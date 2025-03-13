Sensex declined by 200.85 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 73,828.91 with 22 of its constituents ending lower and eight with gains.

Stock and money markets will remain closed on Friday (March 14) for the Holi festival. Holi will be the second stock market holiday of 2025, following Mahashivratri on February 26 2025. In March, there will be another holiday on March 31 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). On Thursday, benchmark BSE Sensex reversed its early gains to close lower by 200 points, marking its fifth straight session of losses due to selling in realty, IT and auto counters. Sensex declined by 200.85 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 73,828.91 with 22 of its constituents ending lower and eight with gains. The index opened higher and hit a high of 74,401.11 in the late morning session. However, it failed to hold onto gains due to persistent selling in select bluechips and shed 259.17 points or 0.35 per cent to hit a low of 73,770.59 later.

The NSE Nifty fell 73.30 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 22,397.20. In the session, the benchmark declined by 93.15 points or 0.41 per cent to hit an intraday low of 22,377.35. Zomato, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Infosys were the major losers among Sensex shares. In contrast, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the gainers.

As many as 2,457 stocks declined while 1,518 advanced and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 1,71,623.67 crore to Rs 3,91,12,994.41 crore (USD 4.49 trillion).

(With inputs from PTI)