FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal Election 2026: Will BJP's infiltration card click in border districts?

Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise details here

India Cricket Calendar 2026: Complete Team India schedule, dates and venues

Who is IPS Ajay Singhal, 1992 batch officer and the new DGP of Haryana?

Stock Market Holiday 2026 on New Year: Are NSE, BSE open on January 1, 2026? Know here

Will BNP reset India-Bangladesh ties after Jaishankar meets Tarique Rahman at Khaleda Zia funeral?

Who was Second Lt Arun Khetarpal? Agastya Nanda's inspiration for Ikkis, 21-year-old Param Vir Chakra hero, destroyed 10 tanks in...

Happy New Year 2026: Wishes, quotes, greetings, What'sApp messages to share with family, friends

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with festive party artwork; look at major doodles of 2025

Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

West Bengal Election 2026: Will BJP's infiltration card click in border districts?

West Bengal Election 2026:Will BJP's infiltration card work in border districts?

Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise details here

Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise de

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Stock Market Holiday 2026 on New Year: Are NSE, BSE open on January 1, 2026? Know here

Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, the final trading session of 2025.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 06:47 PM IST

Stock Market Holiday 2026 on New Year: Are NSE, BSE open on January 1, 2026? Know here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Stock Market Holiday: Most major global stock markets remain closed to celebrate the New Year every year. Now, investors are wondering whether Indian stock exchanges, including NSE and BSE, will stay open for trading on January 1, 2026. The BSE and NSE have released their official trading holiday calendar for 2026, providing traders with advance clarity. 

    Are NSE and BSE open on January 1, 2026?

    Both benchmarks, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, will operate on January 1, 2026, offering investors a trading day even as global markets across China, the UAE, the UK and the US remain closed.

    Stock markets rally nearly 1 pc on last trading session of 2025

    Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, the final trading session of 2025, driven by sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and strong gains in Reliance, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank.

    After five days of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 545.52 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 85,220.60. During the day, it surged 762.09 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 85,437.17. A total of 2,799 stocks advanced, while 1,413 declined and 162 remained unchanged on the BSE. The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 190.75 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 26,129.60 after four days of decline.

    READ | 8th Pay Commission: Will your salary increase from January 1, 2026? Know here

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    West Bengal Election 2026: Will BJP's infiltration card click in border districts?
    West Bengal Election 2026:Will BJP's infiltration card work in border districts?
    Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise details here
    Bank Holiday on New Year 2026: Are banks closed on January 1? Know state-wise de
    India Cricket Calendar 2026: Complete Team India schedule, dates and venues
    India Cricket Calendar 2026: Complete Team India schedule, dates and venues
    Who is IPS Ajay Singhal, 1992 batch officer and the new DGP of Haryana?
    Who is IPS Ajay Singhal, 1992 batch officer and the new DGP of Haryana?
    Stock Market Holiday 2026 on New Year: Are NSE, BSE open on January 1, 2026? Know here
    Stock Market Holiday 2026 on New Year: Are NSE, BSE open on January 1, 2026? Kno
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
    From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
    From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
    From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
    From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
    From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
    Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
    Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
    English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
    English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement