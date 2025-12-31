Stock Market Holiday 2026 on New Year: Are NSE, BSE open on January 1, 2026? Know here

Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, the final trading session of 2025.

Stock Market Holiday: Most major global stock markets remain closed to celebrate the New Year every year. Now, investors are wondering whether Indian stock exchanges, including NSE and BSE, will stay open for trading on January 1, 2026. The BSE and NSE have released their official trading holiday calendar for 2026, providing traders with advance clarity.

Are NSE and BSE open on January 1, 2026?

Both benchmarks, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, will operate on January 1, 2026, offering investors a trading day even as global markets across China, the UAE, the UK and the US remain closed.

Stock markets rally nearly 1 pc on last trading session of 2025

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, the final trading session of 2025, driven by sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and strong gains in Reliance, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank.

After five days of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 545.52 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 85,220.60. During the day, it surged 762.09 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 85,437.17. A total of 2,799 stocks advanced, while 1,413 declined and 162 remained unchanged on the BSE. The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 190.75 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 26,129.60 after four days of decline.