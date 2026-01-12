Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why

Suhasini Mulay says Dharmendra's Ikkis was trolled for 'showing Pakistanis as humans': 'You make The Kashmir Files to...'
BUSINESS
Stock Market Holiday: The stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, January 15, on account of the Maharashtra civic polls, according to BSE and NSE. Trading in the equity segment, derivatives, commodity and electronic gold receipts would remain closed.
In a circular on Monday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), "notified Thursday, January 15, 2026, as a trading holiday in the capital market segment on account of Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra". Earlier, the bourse had stated that it would observe January 15 as a settlement holiday, while trading would be open on the day.
Separately, BSE also announced that trading will remain closed on January 15 due to the Municipal Corporation Election. In total, exchanges usually have around 15 trading holidays in a year, apart from regular weekly closures on Saturdays and Sundays.
On January 10, the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for January 15 in Mumbai for civic polls. The holiday will apply to government and semi-government offices, corporations, boards, public undertakings, banks and central government offices within the jurisdiction of the civic bodies.