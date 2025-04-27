It is to be noted that the stock market holiday is different from both public and bank holidays. The share market will not be closed on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 30.

Stock Market Holidays 2025: The Indian stock market will be closed for three days between April 28 and May 4. The week beginning from Monday will see several special days, including Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya, Labour Day, and Maharashtra Day. It is to be noted that the stock market holiday is different from both public and bank holidays. Hence, trading will be closed only on specific holidays. The share market will not be closed on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 30.

However, the stock market will be closed on May 1 due to Maharashtra Day. It is celebrated to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. As both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are situated in Mumbai, thus, a market holiday will be observed. May 1st is an overall state holiday and all banks and offices will be closed, including the trading market.

May 3rd and May 4th:

Further, the market will be closed on May 3rd and 4th, which fall on Saturday and Sunday. Trading is closed on weekends by default. Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge climbed 659.33 points or 0.83 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 187.7 points or 0.78 per cent. Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Infosys and ITC were the winners, while Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever took a hit in their valuation. The market valuation of TCS surged by Rs 53,692.42 crore to Rs 12,47,281.40 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan BIG move for quick-commerce expansion, to set up...