Stock market crash coming again? Failed US–Iran ceasefire talks spark fresh market fears

Ever since the peace talks between the US and Iran hit a deadlock in Pakistan, there has been panic building among investors over another big market crash in the coming days.

Will market crash again on Monday amid failed ceasefire talks between Iran and the US?

Global stock markets are on the edge of a potential crash in the coming days after ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran ended without any breakthrough. The failed dialogues in Pakistan have not only dented investors' confidence but also reignited a fresh start of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. It is expected to affect the stock markets across the globe due to the expected disruptions in the energy supply from the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Will NSE , BSE crash again on Monday amid failed peace talks in Islamabad?

The stock market is generally sentiment-driven, and the continuation of geopolitical instability is expected to cause turbulence in the Indian market as well. PM Narendra Modi had earlier predicted that the tensions in the Middle East would not end soon and a COVID-19-like situation could prevail in the coming months, so the nation should be ready for it.

It means the energy crisis, which has not hit the Indian market so badly so far, could certainly affect it in the coming weeks. As India depends heavily on imported crude, any rise in oil prices would affect the consumers and widen fiscal deficits. However, a full-blown stock market crash is not on the cards, but fragile investor sentiment will definitely create heightened volatility.

Will oil prices also finally increase in India?

Indian consumers could also finally see a sharp rise in oil prices as conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt supply chains. Since the crucial Strait of Hormuz will not fully reopen, the prices of crude oil could breach the USD100 per barrel mark.

However, the Indian government might again cushion the impact through tax cuts to avoid an increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel.