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Stock market closed for 3 days, F&O trading shut, MCX sees half-day closure: Check April 14-19 trading calendar

As per BSE and NSE data, trading on stock exchanges will be closed on April 14 due to the celebration of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Check trading calendar here:

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 12:58 PM IST

Stock market closed for 3 days, F&O trading shut, MCX sees half-day closure: Check April 14-19 trading calendar
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On the occasion of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, the Indian stock market will be closed on April 14, 2026, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut, while the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed in the morning but open in the evening. Also, it will be a settlement holiday for CDSL and NSDL.

Stock Market Trading Calendar: April 14-April 19

As per BSE and NSE data, trading on stock exchanges will be closed on April 14 due to the celebration of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The equity market will be closed for the full day on April 14 and will resume trading on April 15. Derivatives, currency, futures & options, and forex-linked instruments will be closed for buying and selling on April 14. The commodity market at MCX will be closed from the daytime session from 9:00 am to 3:45 pm; there will be no trading in crude oil, natural gas, metals & alloys and precious metals like gold and silver. The trading for the evening session, which begins after 5:30 pm, will be open as normal for trading. 

April 14, 2026 (Tuesday):

  • Stock market closed for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
  • NSE and BSE equity markets closed
  • MCX morning session closed, evening session open
  • NCDEX closed for both sessions


April 15, 2026 (Wednesday):

  • Normal trading day

April 16-17, 2026 (Thursday-Friday):

  • Normal trading days

April 18-19, 2026 (Saturday-Sunday):

  • Weekend, markets closed

Stock market: Sensex, Nifty today, what investors should note

The Indian stock market has opened on a negative note on Monday, with the benchmark indices Sensex opening at 75,937.16, and the Nifty at 23,589.60. The market crash has wiped out approximately Rs 8 lakh crore in investor wealth within minutes of the opening bell, as indices sharply reversed last week's 6% rally. The sell-off is broad-based, with all sectoral indices trading in the red; heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and TCS are leading the decline, while the India VIX (fear gauge) has spiked over 13%.

"There is a full-scale market manipulation. Informed people are taking positions. So even that is a possibility. So what we are suggesting to investors is don't try to trade this market. Only the institutions can trade in this market. Otherwise, markets are moving on a dime. They are moving on very fast," Banking and Market expert, Ajay Bagga, told ANI. Investors are advised to avoid attempting to time the market volatility. "Not the time to trade. Invest, do your discipline monthly investment through the SIP route. Do not try to time this market because I don't think the bottom has formed, but nobody knows when the bottom will be formed," Mr Bagga added.



 

 

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