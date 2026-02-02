Day after crash, Sensex, Nifty rebound; this is how stock market reacts to Union Budget 2026

Analysts said the market selloff on the Budget Day was a knee-jerk reaction to the sharp increase in STT on F&O trades. This was not aimed at raising revenue, but to discourage retail traders from complex F&O trading, in which 92 per cent of them were losing money.

The Indian stock market reacted negatively to Budget 2026, with the Sensex falling 1,547 points and Nifty ending at 24,825.45, primarily in effect of the increased Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives trade. However, the stock market is slowly bouncing back, with the Sensex and Nifty rebounding in early trade, driven by value-buying in blue-chip firms. The BSE Sensex is up 302 points at 81,024.94, while the NSE Nifty has gained 59.25 points to reach 24,884.70. Even the rupee witnessed a spike of 37 paise to 91.56 against the US dollar in early trade, a rough day after the Union Budget 2026-27.



Market participants remained cautious following the sharp reaction seen after the Budget, but selective buying helped the benchmarks recover from the opening lows.

All sectoral indices were trading in the red, except metal, realty, and oil and gas. Nifty consumer durables and IT were major losers, down 1 per cent and 0.61 per cent, as reported by IANS. Immediate support lies at the 24,650-24,700 zone, while resistance is anchored at the 25,950–25,000 zone, market watchers said.

Analysts said the market selloff on the Budget Day was a knee-jerk reaction to the sharp increase in STT on F&O trades. This was not aimed at raising revenue, but to discourage retail traders from complex F&O trading, in which 92 per cent of them were losing money. A section of the market was also unrealistically expecting changes in the LTCG tax, they added. The government is expected to borrow Rs 17.2 lakh crore in the next financial year to plug its fiscal deficit projected at 4.3 per cent of the GDP.



After Budget 2026: Top gainers, losers

As of 1 pm on Monday, Reliance Industries PVT Ltd stock price sees a surge by 2.29 per cent to 1379 rupees (according to Grow), against 3.5%, ending at 1,347 rupees on the NSE Sunday. Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises saw a jump of 1.34 per cent, while Adani Power's stock price saw a drop of 0.04 per cent. According to Grow, the top gainers are Power Grid(4.42 per cent up), Tata Motors Passenger (up 4.08 per cent), Lodha Developers, Tata Consumers and BPCL witnessed a jump of over 3 per cent. While top losers are Shriram Finance, HAL, Cipla, Max Healthcare, which witnessed a drop of over 2 per cent.



Budget 2026 market crash



Indian stock indices nosedived as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2026-27 in the Parliament on Sunday.Pre-Budget, the indices were largely steady, but they dipped as the Budget speech progressed and closed the session deep in the red.Sensex closed at 80,722.94 points, down 1,843.43 points or 2.23 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,825.45 points, down 593.45 points or 2.33 per cent.

