Step inside Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s luxurious sea-facing Mumbai bungalow worth over Rs 300 crore

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in August 2022 at the age of 62. The billionaire businessman died before the completion of his luxurious 14-storey bungalow in Malabar Hills area, a posh locality in Mumbai. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rekha Jhunjhunwala is currently one of the richest women in India.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala spent a whopping Rs 371 crore between 2016 and 2017 to buy Ridgeway Apartments on which he wanted to construct the bungalow. Jhunjhunwala demolished the whole building after buying it in order to construct his sprawling bungalow.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a man of royal taste and he preferred to live life king-size and the luxurious 14-storey bungalow is a proof of his love for big things. A twitter user named Rajiv Mehta recently posted some videos offering a glimpse of his sea-facing terrace which has a gazebo with multiple seating options. The gazebo has a bar, outdoor seating areas, a carpet of green grass, and a superb view of Arabian Sea.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s bungalow is spread over an area of 70,000 sq feet. The fourth floor of bungalow has a banquet hall which will be used to parties. The eighth floor has a modern gym, steam room, spa and other amenities. The family will live on the top few floors of the bungalow.

