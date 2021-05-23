Step-by-step guide to lock or unlock your Aadhaar card to prevent frauds

The Aadhaar card has become the most important form of an identity document in India. From bank transactions to Income Tax return filing to booking for COVID-19 vaccine, everything now is linked to Aadhaar.

Aadhar card has also now become the most important documents to get all the necessary facilities and government schemes. However, with all this, time and again, privacy and security issues also crop up.

To prevent financial fraud from happening, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is giving users a special feature to lock and unlock one's Aadhaar card number online. Thie new "lock and unlock your Aadhar number" feature is sure to not let anyone misuse your Aadhaar card number as a Virtual ID authentication will be required.

Also read COVID-19: PAN or Aadhar mandatory for paying hospital bills in cash over Rs 2 lakh

Here is a step-by-step process on how you can lock your Aadhar card:

Step 1: Send an SMS to 1947 from your registered mobile number, after which you will receive an OTP. The SMS should be GETOTP followed by the last four digits of your Aadhaar card number.

Step 2: Once you receive the OTP, send another SMS in the format LOCKUID followed by the last four digits of your Aadhaar card number and the six-digit OTP.

Step 3: Once the first two steps are completed, the UIDAI will lock your Aadhaar card number after which you will also get a confirmation message for the same.

Here is a step-by-step process on how you can unlock your Aadhar card:

Step 1: Send an SMS to 1947 from your registered mobile number. The SMS format will be GETOTP followed by the last four digits of your Aadhaar card number.

Step 2: Once you receive the OTP, send another SMS in the format UNLOCKUID followed by the last four digits of the Aadhaar card number and the six-digit OTP to 1947.

Once this process is completed, the UIDAI will unlock your Aadhaar card and you will get a confirmation reply in your message inbox.