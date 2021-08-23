Start your business automation journey with Kewal Kishan’s MBA program

Technologies that were unimaginable a few years back are a reality today. Business automation uses such technologies to enhance the bottom line and improve efficiency. An increasing number of businesses have started automating several of their repetitive processes over the last few years. However, there’s still a major chunk of business owners who are not that strong on the technical side and hence need guidance on automating their business processes.

Kewal Kishan’s innovative Master of Business Automation (MBA) program aims at guiding such non-technical entrepreneurs through every step of automating their routine business processes. Read on to find out how entrepreneurs can start their automation journey through expert guidance from this business automation geek.

Put Your Business on Auto-Pilot with Expert Guidance

Kewal Kishan, one of the leading business automation coaches, is highly sought-after for helping several businesses with automating their critical routine processes. He has been assisting entrepreneurs to build systems for their business with proven tools and methods without spending a fortune.

Kewal has worked with clients from a vast range of industries, including automobile, chemical, construction, beauty, fashion, FMCG and electronics to name a few, thus gaining extensive experience. The MBA program that he offers is a customized plan that is built with business owners for business owners.

Master of Business Automation Program for Entrepreneurs

Kewal Kishan offers an exclusive Master of Business Automation (MBA) training program for entrepreneurs in which he, along with his team, provides handholding support to implement all the learnings and tools. This program gives enrolled trainees with lifetime access to training content that has several video lessons and customizable business automation tools.

Trainees also get trained for using Google Sheets – right from the basics to advanced. They also have access to video call support from technical experts when they need help; apart from that, they have two live weekly mentorship calls with Kewal to advise you regarding the business automation process.

What Makes This MBA Program Unique?

Ever since Kewal launched this MBA program, he has ensured that it has been a training schedule that has been built with business owners for business owners. In each session, he has been taking feedback to improve the learnings and tools. The present program is a well-organized plan that has not only the knowledge and expertise of a leading business automation geek but also inputs from entrepreneurs – this ensures the best results. Further, trainees get lifetime implementation support.

Business owners enrolled in this program need not step out of their comfort zone to access this training and implement it. They can watch the lessons at their convenience as many times as they want to.

Offering the best-in-class comprehensive automation training, this program designed by Kewal Kishan has been helping businesses achieve competitive advantages and gain an edge over their competitors. Whether it’s for increasing productivity and profitability or scaling a business affordably, this automation expert can guide you through automating, optimizing, and managing all repetitive business processes.

