Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G services of Indian telcos? Know here

Starlink can bring fast and reliable internet even to places where cables cannot be laid. However, Jio and Airtel already cover more than 90 per cent of the country with 4G, 5G and fixed wireless access (FWA).
Starlink, the satellite-based internet service created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will offer its services to customers in India soon. The company is currently focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn the service. Once operational, Starlink will step into the Indian market, which is already ruled by tech giants like Mukesh Ambani's Jio and Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel.
Starlink can bring fast and reliable internet even to places where cables cannot be laid. It can also play a crucial role during disasters by providing emergency connectivity when all other means fail.
Airtel and Jio have partnered with Starlink to bring advanced connectivity to India. This collaboration aims to utilise satellite technology to enhance internet access, particularly in rural villages and remote areas. The partnership focuses on using Starlink’s satellite network to deliver reliable internet where regular broadband cannot reach. This way, digital connectivity will strengthen in rural India.
Reliance Jio offers the lowest-priced plan at Rs 399 per month. Airtel follows at Rs 499, while Tata Play starts at Rs 850. Starlink has not announced its official price yet. Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink business operations, took to X on Tuesday and said, "The Starlink India website is not live, service pricing for customers in India has not yet been announced, and we are not taking orders from customers in India."
Airtel offers 40 Mbps, and Jio provides 30 Mbps speed in their entry-level plans. Premium plans across providers reach 1,024 Mbps. Starlink provides speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to 220 Mbps. Tata Play delivers strong value with 100 Mbps in its cheapest plan.
Jio and Airtel are India's first and second-largest telecom companies. They already cover more than 90 per cent of the country with 4G, 5G, and fixed wireless access (FWA). Basic fiber and FWA plans from Jio and Airtel cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per month. In comparison, Starlink is expected to be 3-5 times more expensive, making it a complementary service rather than a direct competitor.