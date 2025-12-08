Starlink price in India REVEALED: Elon Musk's satellite internet service to cost Rs...

Starlink has not yet revealed the cost of its enterprise or business plans for India.

Starlink India Price: Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has announced its pricing in India ahead of the official launch. The service aims to deliver high-uptime satellite broadband with unlimited data. The Musk company is promising unlimited data, a 30-day trial, 99.9 per cent uptime, and the ability to stay online even during bad weather conditions.

Starlink India Price

Starlink will offer a residential service tier targeted at households, and it will cost Rs 8,600 per month, according to the Starlink India website. The company has not yet revealed the cost of its enterprise or business plans for India.

Starlink Setup

The company will offer a plug-and-play setup. Hence, customers only need to power on the Starlink kit and point it at the sky to begin receiving internet access.

Starlink's licence from DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted Starlink the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in June, following the company's completion of all security requirements specified in its letter of intent. Starlink is now the third satcom company to get a GMPCS licence after Eutelsat's OneWeb and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to provide services in the country.

Last month, in November, the Maharashtra government announced a partnership with the company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, becoming the first state to sign up with the US operator formally. Starlink is among the largest ICT firms worldwide and operates the biggest fleet of communication satellites.