Starlink price in India REVEALED: Elon Musk's satellite internet service to cost Rs...

Pawan Singh files complaint after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi to not share stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19 Finale
Crafting Stories Across Boundaries: An Interview with Yang Zimik
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi in Parliament: 'We're debating Vande Mataram because...'
IndiGo pilot eases passengers on Coimbatore bound flight, makes emotional appeal, ‘I want to go home too,’ netizens say...
Bobby Deol pens emotional tribute to 'pyaare papa' Dharmendra on his birth anniversary: 'He-Man ho aap sab ke lekin...'
UPSC CSE 2024: Topper Shakti Dubey secures home cadre, AIR 2 Harshita Goyal gets...; check full list here
Know secret of looking 25 at 40: Fitness coach shares her everyday foods, diet habits, wellness tips
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo dump on Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, pens heartfelt note ‘always trying to follow…’
Not US, EU, Germany, UK or Japan, THIS country has biggest trade surplus of...
Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee dies at 81, played this character in Vidya Balan's Kahaani
BUSINESS
Starlink has not yet revealed the cost of its enterprise or business plans for India.
Starlink India Price: Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has announced its pricing in India ahead of the official launch. The service aims to deliver high-uptime satellite broadband with unlimited data. The Musk company is promising unlimited data, a 30-day trial, 99.9 per cent uptime, and the ability to stay online even during bad weather conditions.
Starlink will offer a residential service tier targeted at households, and it will cost Rs 8,600 per month, according to the Starlink India website. The company has not yet revealed the cost of its enterprise or business plans for India.
The company will offer a plug-and-play setup. Hence, customers only need to power on the Starlink kit and point it at the sky to begin receiving internet access.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted Starlink the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in June, following the company's completion of all security requirements specified in its letter of intent. Starlink is now the third satcom company to get a GMPCS licence after Eutelsat's OneWeb and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to provide services in the country.
Last month, in November, the Maharashtra government announced a partnership with the company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, becoming the first state to sign up with the US operator formally. Starlink is among the largest ICT firms worldwide and operates the biggest fleet of communication satellites.