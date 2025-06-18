As far as the high pricing is concerned, Elon Musk's company SpaceX is reportedly not taking into account the large Indian market size and is instead focusing on capacity constraints and global costs.

With the launch of Starlink services, Internet will be accessible in remote locations as well. However, ahead of the launch in India, there are reports that say that the setup kit may be priced at around Rs 33,000. The Starlink unlimited plans are also said to be priced in India at somewhere around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.



According to a Business Standard report, the Starlink setup kit will include several components like the Starlink Gen 3 router, the dish, kickstand, the cable, AC cable and even power supply. This kit will enable residents to use broadband services and watch shows, play online games and use the web. It was previously reported that Starlink would offer plans from as low as $10 (approx. Rs. 850) per month.

As far as the high pricing is concerned, Elon Musk's company SpaceX is reportedly not taking into account the large Indian market size and is instead focusing on capacity constraints and global costs. If this pricing does come into effect, the cost of operations in remote areas will be too high, limiting its penetration into the Indian market, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Starlink has not made any official announcement regarding the pricing yet.

Starlink has not announced any timeline for when it plans to launch in India. It received the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) earlier this month.

Users will reportedly be able to purchase the Starlink hardware at Airtel and Reliance Jio’s retail outlets because of the strategic partnership with both telecom operators which was announced in March.