Starbucks layoffs: US giant announces 900 job cuts, to close hundreds of stores in...

This is the second round of layoffs in CEO Brian Niccol's tenure. Earlier this year, 1,100 corporate workers were laid off.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 10:05 PM IST

Starbucks layoffs: US giant announces 900 job cuts, to close hundreds of stores in...
US coffee giant Starbucks has announced another round of job cuts, saying it will lay off around 900 non-retail employees and shut some stores in the US and Canada. The decision is a part of a broader turnaround strategy, the company announced on Thursday, AP reported. This is the second round of layoffs in CEO Brian Niccol's tenure, after 1,100 corporate workers were let go earlier this year. Affected employees will be informed early Friday, while the closures will be rolled out in the coming days.

Why is Starbucks closing some stores?

The company said a review of its North American locations showed many outlets were underperforming financially or not meeting customer expectations. "Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations. This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult," Starbucks CEO wrote in a letter to staff.

What is the company's plan?

Starbucks plans to start growing its footprint again in fiscal 2026. Despite the hundreds of closures, Starbucks said it will return to growth mode, and it also plans to remodel more than 1,000 locations.

Starbucks shares

Following Thursday’s announcement, the share of Starbucks was roughly flat in early trading. The stock has fallen more than 7 per cent this year.

READ | Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal-linked firm buys Rs 3100000000 bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, costliest transaction of..

 

