BUSINESS

Sridhar Vembu's Zoho launches UPI app, integrated with Arattai, it has features like...; check details

Zoho has launched a new unified payments interface (UPI) app called Zoho Pay. This is another flagship service from multiple applications by the software company. The app is integrated with Zoho's messaging app Arattai.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 08:27 PM IST

India’s digital payments sector is expanding with Zoho introducing its payments app. The Chennai-based software company has launched a new unified payments interface (UPI) app called Zoho Pay. This is another flagship service from multiple applications by Zoho with which it aims to expand into the mobile consumer fintech space, with major players like PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay. Various reports suggest Zoho is "finalising" its UPI-based payments platform.

What is Zoho Pay?

Zoho Pay is part of Zoho's UPI app and is different from other UPI app as it integrates Zoho’s messaging app, Arattai, providing users with a better experience by allowing them to communicate while making payments. The SaaS provider has also announced that it will also launch a separate Zoho Pay app. The company possesses a payment-aggregator licence and has a separate payment app strictly meant for business payments, that is, Zoho Business. However, as Zoho made the announcement of launching its own UPI app, with Zoho Pay it can access the mass users.

When will Zoho Pay launch in India?

Zoho has not given any clarity around when it will launch its UPI app in India. The Zoho app is currently in "closed testing," as the public launch date is yet to be announced. However, very likely the software firm is planning for a major release soon.

What features does Zoho Pay's UPI app has?

Zoho Pay is not your standard UPI app, because it comes with very different and useful features that come in handy, especially one of its features being the integration with Arattai. With this, the users can send/receive money, settle bills, and make transactions within the chat itself on the messaging platfrom. This also makes Arattai a potential "super-app," at par with such technologies that integrate multiple apps to deliver greater utility for users, especially communication and financial services which are more useful for those requiring seamless transitions between chatting and financial transactions.

