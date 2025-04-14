Countless Indians emigrate abroad building new lives. However, not many have crafted a journey as successful and admirable as that of Sri Prakash Lohia. The 72-year-old had moved to Indonesia with his father over five decades ago and never looked back. Read his story here.

Personal life

Lohia was born to Mohan Lal Lohia and Kanchan Devi in 1952 in Kolkata. He completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Delhi in 1971. He has four siblings -- three brothers and a sister. Lohia is married to Seema Mittal, sister of the steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. Lohia and Seema have two children -- son Amit Lohia and daughter Shruti Hora.

Lohia had shifted from India to Indonesia in 1973, and obtained Indonesian citizenship in 1984. He currently resides in London, United Kingdom.

Business and work

Lohia cofounded Indorama Synthetics with his father in 1976, initially producing spun yarn. They later expanded the company's operations to include polyester fibers, PET resins, and petrochemicals. Today, the Indorama Corporation does business in more than 35 countries, making fertilizers, polyolefins, textile raw materials, and medical gloves. Lohia serves as the chairman of Indorama Corporation and also of the Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited based in Thailand.

His son, Amit Lohia, serves as managing director and vice chairman of Indorama .

Net worth

Lohia has an estimated net worth of USD 8.3 billion or over Rs 71,000 crore, according to Forbes, ranking him one of the richest persons in the world and among the top ten billionaires in Indonesia. He has also established the SP Lohia Foundation through which he supports education, healthcare, and art initiatives.

Lohia had received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman (Overseas Indian award) from the President of India in 2012.

Fun fact

Lohia is known to be an ardent collector of rare books and lithographs, boasting the world’s second-largest collection of coloured lithographs, Forbes says.