Spotify to shut down offices globally next week, know why

Spotify, the online music streaming platform will shut down all its offices across the world with the motive for employees to ‘recharge, focus on themselves and do something that brings them joy'. Katarina Berg, company's chief human resources officer made the announcement on Spotify’s HR Blog.

Last year, Spotify had closed its offices for the ‘Wellness Week' for its employees to put some extra focus on their wellness.

“With this extra week of paid time off, it’s our hope that our employees around the world can take the time they need for themselves, and return to work revitalised, refreshed and energised”, the Spotify blog read. (Also Read: LinkedIn: 61 percent of Indians reluctant to discuss salaries with coworkers, friends

The Stockholm-based audio streaming service recalled the Wellness Week it had held in 2021, noting that some staff members had visited new places while others had reconnected with old acquaintances.

As the world faces difficult circumstances, Spotify praised its staff for their fortitude while highlighting the need of taking a break, which is beneficial to all people.

“And we’re proud of our people-first approach and the flexibility we offer with initiatives like these. Not every business in the world can shut down their offices for an entire week, but every organisation and HR team should be doing what they can to focus on the health, safety and well-being of their workforce”, the blog post read.

The greatest intraday decrease in Spotify's stock since May 9 occurred on Wednesday, when its shares dropped by 9.5%.

Daniel Ek, the company's chief executive officer, said he was thinking of raising the price for the streaming service in the United States but wanted to talk to the record companies that provide the music first, according to Bloomberg.

Apple, a competitor of Spotify, recently raised the price of its music subscription for consumers by $1 to $10.99 a month.