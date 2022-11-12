Search icon
Spotify and Google begin testing 'User Choice Billing' on Android phones

Soon, all Android users will have the option to choose how to best pay for their Spotify membership.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Music streaming platforms Spotify and Google have started testing the 'User Choice Billing' (UCB) pilot program to offer alternative in-app purchase experiences on Android devices.
 
The pilot program allows users to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option of their choice, Spotify said in a blog post.
 
The test implementation of the new user billing initiative has started rolling out in select markets around the world. (Also Read: Aadhaar rules updated: Government recommends updating Aadhaar card documents once in 10 years
 
All Android users will soon have the choice, of how they want to pay for their Spotify subscription in the best suitable way.
 
"In the coming weeks, we'll expand our test to even more markets," Spotify said.
 
"We believe that fair and open platforms enable better, frictionless consumer experiences that also empower developers to imagine, innovate, and thrive."
 
In March this year, Google announced the pilot program to test third-party billing systems in Android and across its wider ecosystem.
 
The tech giant said it would partner with developers to explore different implementations of user-choice billing, starting with Spotify.
 
"As one of the world's largest subscription developers with a global footprint and integrations across a wide range of device form factors, they were a natural first partner."
