Spotify and Google begin testing 'User Choice Billing' on Android phones

Music streaming platforms Spotify and Google have started testing the 'User Choice Billing' (UCB) pilot program to offer alternative in-app purchase experiences on Android devices.

The pilot program allows users to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option of their choice, Spotify said in a blog post.

The test implementation of the new user billing initiative has started rolling out in select markets around the world.

All Android users will soon have the choice, of how they want to pay for their Spotify subscription in the best suitable way.

"In the coming weeks, we'll expand our test to even more markets," Spotify said.

"We believe that fair and open platforms enable better, frictionless consumer experiences that also empower developers to imagine, innovate, and thrive."

In March this year, Google announced the pilot program to test third-party billing systems in Android and across its wider ecosystem.

The tech giant said it would partner with developers to explore different implementations of user-choice billing, starting with Spotify.