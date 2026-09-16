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Sportswear giant Adidas to sack half of its staff at India Tech Hub; know the reasons

Adidas is reportedly laying off almost 50 percent of its employees at the India Tech Hub in Gurugram, impacting software engineers, data scientists and data engineers.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 07:57 PM IST

Sportswear giant Adidas to sack half of its staff at India Tech Hub; know the reasons
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Adidas is reportedly laying off nearly 50 per cent of employees at its India Tech Hub in Gurugram, with software engineers, data scientists and data engineers among those affected. While Adidas has confirmed that it is cutting roles within its technology organisation in India, the company has not disclosed how many employees are affected.

In a statement to Wocult, Adidas says it has made the "difficult decision" to reduce a number of roles within its Technology organisation in India. The company says the move is part of its ongoing efforts to align its operating model with the changing needs of the business.

"We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to Adidas. We are committed to supporting our impacted colleagues with transition assistance during this time," the company says in the statement.

350 of 700 employees affected, town hall on Sept 15

According to the report, the layoffs affect an estimated 350 or more employees out of a workforce of around 700 at Adidas' India Tech Hub in Gurgaon. That represents roughly 45 to 50 per cent of the hub's workforce, although Adidas has not confirmed this figure. Software engineers, data scientists and data engineers are among the roles reportedly affected.

The report says employees were informed about the cuts during a town hall on September 15. The affected employees are divided into two groups. Some employees receive exit letters on the same day, while another group is asked to remain with the company until December.

They are expected to complete handovers to colleagues at other technology hubs while also looking for other roles within the organisation. Employees who do not secure another role by then have reportedly been told that December 15 will be their last working day.

Adidas says move to simplify organisation

It adds that the changes are intended to simplify parts of the organisation, strengthen critical capabilities and position Adidas for long-term success as the business and technology environment evolves.

Adidas' Gurugram office houses its local marketing organisation as well as one of its Global Engineering Tech Hubs. The company has also expanded its operations in India in recent years, including opening a Global Business Services centre in Chennai in 2024.

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