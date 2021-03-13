Headlines

SpiceJet to launch 66 new flights in domestic network from March 28 - Check routes, bookings and more

SpiceJet on Saturday announced that it will add 66 new flights, including additional services on some routes, in its domestic network from March 28.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 05:57 PM IST

In a significant development, low-cost airline SpiceJet on Saturday announced that it will add 66 new flights, including additional services on some routes, in its domestic network from March 28.

These new flights, which will be operated with Boeing 737s and regional aircraft Bombardier Q400s, are aimed at augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network.

According to the airlines, these newly introduced flights will commence operation from March 28, 2021. 

The airline has introduced new flights connecting Darbhanga, Durgapur, Jharsuguda, Gwalior, and Nashik with some key metro cities, the airline said in a press release.

The airline will launch new flights on the sectors of Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad, Pune-Darbhanga-Pune, and Kolkata-Darbhanga-Kolkata after connecting Darbhanga with Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru earlier.

Durgapur airport will now be connected to Pune which SpiceJet already connects with Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. Jharsuguda will now be connected to Chennai in addition to Delhi, Hyderabad & Kolkata which SpiceJet already operates.

While Gwalior which was earlier connected with Hyderabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Delhi will now be connected to Pune as well, it said, adding after connecting Nashik with Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, SpiceJet will now connect the city with Kolkata as well.

Notably, the airline company said it will also introduce several new flights connecting Srinagar with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. 

SpiceJet will be the first airline to connect Pune with Darbhanga, Durgapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Varanasi, it said.

Apart from this, Spicejet has also launched new non-stop daily flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, Pune-Kochi, Jabalpur-Pune, and Pune-Jabalpur routes.

According to the airline, it is aiming at enhancing its operations with additional frequencies on Delhi-Gorakhpur (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Rajkot (2nd frequency), Chennai-Madurai (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Jaipur (2nd frequency), Bengaluru-Goa (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Srinagar (2nd frequency), Delhi-Rajkot (2nd frequency), Delhi-Srinagar (3rd and 4th frequency), Delhi-Dharamshala (3rd frequency), Mumbai-Goa (3rd  and 4th frequency) amongst many other routes.

"We are delighted to further expand our domestic operations and add 66 new flights to our network for the start of this summer schedule," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet. 

"As the country’s largest regional operator, the new flights further reiterate our commitment towards enhancing regional connectivity, besides offering unique connections to many leisure destinations" she further added. 

Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, Spicejet's mobile app, and through online travel portals and travel agents.

(With agency inputs)

