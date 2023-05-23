Search icon
SpiceJet raises pilot's salary to Rs 7.5 lakh per month, know other benefits worth Rs 1 lakh

First officers as well as designated examiners and type rating instructors will now receive higher pay from the airline.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

SpiceJet, a low-cost carrier, announced on Tuesday a significant increase in its pilots' pay, to Rs 7.5 lakh per month for 75 hours of flight time. The increase will take effect on May 16, 2023, the carrier said in honour of its 18th anniversary.

In addition to this, the airline has also disclosed a tenure-linked, extra loyalty bonus for its captains that may be worth up to Rs 1 lakh per month on top of their regular pay.

In November 2022, the airline increased the pay for its pilots, raising the income of captains to Rs 7 lakh per month for 80 hours of flying.

The airline is making the move in an effort to strengthen its standing as a top employer in the cutthroat aviation sector.

Spicejet has established a new pay system that increases remuneration for first officers, designated examiners, and type-rating instructors in addition to giving captains a sizable salary increase. The updated pay is anticipated to emphasise the crucial part captains play in ensuring safe and effective operations.

The Budget carrier has begun the process of reviving its grounded planes with the USD 50 million money obtained from the ECLGS scheme and from its internal cash accruals, Budget's chairman Ajay Singh notified staff earlier in the day.

According to Singh's letter to the staff, the carrier would also soon begin operating new flights on intriguing new routes. Additionally, he urged the staff to continue dedicated to upholding the best levels of services as the company anticipates more eventful years to come.

About 250 flights per day are operated by SpiceJet to 48 domestic and foreign locations. 

