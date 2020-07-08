SpiceJet offers COVID-19 insurance cover to its fliers

SpiceJet has become India's first airline to offer insurance cover for COVID-19 hospitalisation to its passengers. The first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India is available at a premium starting from Rs 443.

The airline has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.

Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 300,000 at a premium for Rs 443 to Rs 1564 a year, SpiceJet said in a press release.

The insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. It also covers tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19.

"Insurance cover will boost the morale of passengers to travel freely and frequently. The insurance cover is not only very affordable but is also valid for a one-year period," Ajay Singh, Chairman & MD SpiceJet, said.

The insurance has no restrictions on room or ICU rent.

The policy will be valid for a period of one year from the date of issuance and covers all types of hospitals including private, military, army, government etc. and ensures a zero-touch process to avail the claim.

To avail the cover, passengers can click on ‘Get Insured’ button at the SpiceJet website. They can select the premium option of their choice and fill out other details to opt for the insurance cover.