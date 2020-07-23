Headlines

Business

SpiceJet joins hand with Sonu Sood to bring back 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan

SpiceJet operated the first charter flight from Bishkek to bring back 135 students to Varanasi on Thursday. SpiceJet will operate nine charter flights to evacuate over 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2020, 08:31 PM IST

Indian carrier SpiceJet has joined hands with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to bring back 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months. The flight from Bishkek to Varanasi carrying 135 students will arrive on Thursday. 

According to SpiceJet, it will operate nine charter flights to evacuate over 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months. 

SpiceJet operated the first charter flight from Bishkek to bring back 135 students to their hometown of Varanasi today. 

Expressing joy on the first flight, Sood said in a tweet, "Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind Flag of India."

Responding to Sood, SpiceJet said, "Kudos on this incredible mission that you've undertaken, @SonuSood! We're delighted to be partnered with you, and will contribute to your cause every way we can!"

The airline will be operating more charter flights from Bishkek to various Indian cities in the coming days.

Sonu Sood had earlier launched a helpline for students stranded in Kyrgyzstan who wanted to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This special repatriation mission to help bring back home stranded Indian students from Kyrgyzstan has been undertaken by SpiceJet in association with film actor Sonu Sood, the airline said. 

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet will be operating multiple flights in the coming days to bring our students, stuck in Kyrgyzstan for over two months, back home. These flights will be operated in association with Sonu Sood, our reel life and real life hero. Through and post lockdown, both SpiceJet and Sonu have worked non-stop to help our fellow citizens and I am glad that we have come together to help reunite Indian nationals with their families in these times of extreme crisis.”

SpiceJet said it has already operated over 400 charter flights to help repatriate close to 65,000 stranded citizens from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka. The airline has operated multiple flights for seafarers in addition to operating several charters within the country. In addition, SpiceJet has also operated many domestic charter flights to help foreign nationals reach key metros like Delhi from where they could fly back to their respective countries.

In addition to the charter flights, SpiceJet has been actively participating in the Vande Bharat Mission. The airline is operating 25 flights to bring back more than 4500 Indian nationals from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat and Dammam to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.

The airline has also operated over 4300 cargo flights and transported over 24,000 tons of cargo – more than double of all domestic airlines combined together – carrying medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world.

