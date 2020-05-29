SpiceJet gets DGCA approval to conduct drone trials, plans delivery of essentials in remote areas

Indian carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct drone trials which it plans to use in delivery of essential supplies to remotest areas.

A SpiceXpress-led consortium had submitted a proposal to the regulator for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations of remotely piloted aircraft in response to a DGCA notice inviting Expression of Interest.

As per the reports, the consortium includes drone manufacturing company Throttle Aerospace, analytics and software solution firm AeoLogic and Involia, a provider of air traffic awareness and collision avoidance services.

Based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee, SpiceXpress was granted permission for conducting experimental BVLOS operations, the company said.

Post trials and approvals, SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet, plans to use drones to provide for a quicker, faster and cost-effective delivery of medical, pharma and essential supplies and e-commerce products, the airline said in a statement.

Commenting on the matter, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "Innovation and technology have always been at the core of SpiceJet's mission and vision and we have always strived to innovate with our products and services to offer better experiences."

"Testing of drone technology for last-mile connectivity and cost-effective cargo deliveries are a big leap in the air transportation of essential and non-essential supplies in India," he said in a statement.

"We are extremely optimistic about using this exciting new mode of delivery for products like perishables and medicines which have a smaller shelf-life and need urgent deliveries in the remotest parts of India," he added.

The carrier said that SpiceXpress will be looking at last-mile delivery from the warehouse and the prime focus will be on delivering medical emergency parcels and essential supplies in remote areas.

The airline had launched its dedicated cargo arm, SpiceXpress, in September 2018.

Drones will ensure a faster delivery bringing down costs and would go a long way to augment our business to offer express delivery of medicines, perishable items and e-commerce shipments, it said

SpiceJet said it has been at the forefront battling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring both domestic and global supply chains remain intact ever since the coronavirus-enforced lockdown began.

SpiceJet has transported over 12,298 tons of cargo on more than 1728 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began, transporting medical and surgical supplies, sanitizers, face masks, coronavirus rapid test kits, IR thermometers etc. and providing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment to various cities in India, it added.