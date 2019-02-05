SpiceJet announces sale: Fly for Rs 899, check out details

SpiceJet on Tuesday has announced offer under which flyers can save big on their journeys. The airline has capped its domestic fares at Rs 1.75 per kilometre while the international fare has been kept at Rs 2.5 per kilometre.

SpiceJet has said that under the offer, the domestic flight ticket prices will start at Rs 899 while the minimum prices for international flight tickets will be Rs 3,699.

The four day long sale will be continued till February 9 midnight. The travel period under the same offer is till September 25, 2019. For ultra short-haul domestic routes like Jammu-Srinagar, Chennai-Bengaluru, Kochi-Bengaluru, Hubli-Bengaluru one-way all-inclusive fares under the offer will start from as low as Rs 899. For domestic routes with a flying time of over an hour, one-way fares would be available for Rs 1.75 per km. Some of the popular routes under the SpiceJet offer include: Delhi-Coimbatore with a starting fare of Rs 2899, Mumbai-Kochi with a starting fare of Rs 1849, Delhi-Guwahati with a starting fare of Rs 2499, Bengaluru-Delhi with a starting fare of Rs 2649, Ahmedabad-Bangalore with a starting fare of Rs 1749, Ahmedabad-Chennai with a starting fare of Rs 2299, Chennai-Kolkata with a starting fare of Rs 2349 and Delhi-Chennai with a starting fare of Rs 2799. For flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Madurai to Dubai one-way fares under the offer will start from Rs 3699. Starting fares for select popular international sectors will be available for Rs 2.5 per km. These include Delhi-Bangkok with a starting fare of Rs 7499, Delhi–Dubai with a starting fare of Rs 5499 and Kochi–Dubai with a starting fares of Rs 5799.