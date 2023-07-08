Sourav Ganguly-backed IIM alumnus' company to challenge Zomato, Swiggy | File Photo

Food delivery startup JustMyRoots has landed funding from a famous name as it raises money for its big plans to rival the likes of Zomato and Swiggy. Former India captain and BCCI ex-chief Sourav Ganguly has invested in the Gurugram-based startup.

JustMyRoots was founded back in 2016 by trio IIM alumnus Samiran Sengupta, his wife Promita Sengupta and third co-founder Rajan Sachdeva. The platform currently offers intercity food delivery service. According to an ET report, the company is now looking to raise around Rs 120-150 crore to expand its operations.

The company is looking at two major moves. First is creating its own packaging material. Second, begin intra-city food delivery services to join the sector dominated by Zomato and Swiggy, as per co-founder Samiran Sengupta.

Ganguly’s investment amount in JustMyRoots is undisclosed. It took the investments from High-Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) in the business to around Rs 31 crore till now. The company is expecting to achieve positive EBITDA by the end of the financial year.

The company which already has presence in 30 cities with its intercity food delivery offering now aims to make inroads into same-city food delivery. It plans to start from Diwali, initially from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Kolkata.