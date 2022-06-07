Sonu Sood launches his new social media app, Explurger: Know its key features

Photo: Twitter/Explurger

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday launched his new social media app for travellers called Explurger.

The app in the travel and lifestyle space let users connect and share their moments with friends and family online. While Sood is a co-founder, Jitin Bhatia is the founder and CEO.

According to the Explurger official website, the app is built on artificial intelligence to empower users to go beyond check-ins.

Features

Apart from sharing pictures and videos, it keeps count of the exact miles, cities, countries and continents travelled by users.

Users can add places to their Bucket List, create a detailed travelogue, and also share future travel plans in the app.

The app offers an exciting experience by gamifying social media for the very first time. Besides, a reward section on the app allows users to claim deals and discounts on popular brands, such as Tata Sky, Hamleys, Lifestyle, Lenovo, and Ferns N Petals.

The made-in-India social media app is available on Android and iOS devices. Half a million users from across 40 countries are already on the Beta version of Explurger App.

