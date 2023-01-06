Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Sonam Kapoor's flat sale sparks big real estate debate on social media, here’s why

Sonam Kapoor’s sale of apartment near Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex for Rs 32.5 crore has fueled conflicting views on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor's flat sale sparks big real estate debate on social media, here’s why
File Photo

Actor Sonam Kapoor recently decided to offload a plush flat she owned for around Rs 32.5 crore. Kapoor’s sale of the apartment near Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex sparked a big debate on social media around real estate. The Bollywood star did not make a massive profit on the real estate asset which she sold last week on December 29, 2022. 

She had reportedly paid around Rs 31 crore for the flat seven years ago, which means that she was able to hardly make a Rs 1 crore profit on the transaction. Several users on social media cited the news to highlight that real estate does not guarantee profit. Some users claimed that Sonam Kapoor had sold her flat rather cheaply while others went on to claim that property prices in India’s financial capital are struggling to climb. Some said that Kapoor’s case of underwhelming profit was not a unique one with several flat owners in Mumbai also seeing the same response on their properties. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.