Sonam Kapoor's flat sale sparks big real estate debate on social media, here’s why

Actor Sonam Kapoor recently decided to offload a plush flat she owned for around Rs 32.5 crore. Kapoor’s sale of the apartment near Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex sparked a big debate on social media around real estate. The Bollywood star did not make a massive profit on the real estate asset which she sold last week on December 29, 2022.

She had reportedly paid around Rs 31 crore for the flat seven years ago, which means that she was able to hardly make a Rs 1 crore profit on the transaction. Several users on social media cited the news to highlight that real estate does not guarantee profit. Some users claimed that Sonam Kapoor had sold her flat rather cheaply while others went on to claim that property prices in India’s financial capital are struggling to climb. Some said that Kapoor’s case of underwhelming profit was not a unique one with several flat owners in Mumbai also seeing the same response on their properties.