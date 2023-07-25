Headlines

Son of this millionaire politician, who lives in Rs 4000 crore palace, now has vegetable startup worth…

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son Mahanaaryaman Scindia comes from royalty but has still decided to pave his own way when it comes to setting up a business that could benefit lakhs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is one of the wealthiest politicians in the country, comes from royalty but despite the massive fortune, his son Mahanaaryaman Scindia is relentlessly working to make his own name, establishing his own startup now worth crores.

Mahanaaryaman Scindia, who is the son of Jyotiraditya Scindia and the scion of the royal family of Gwalior, has established his own business which has grown from a company of just Rs 11 lakh to now a valuation of over Rs 5 crore.

The heir to the Scindia empire has decided to diverge from his family’s political and royal legacy to establish himself as an entrepreneur by starting his own business MyMandi, which is a startup company focused on proving quality vegetables from the mandi to consumers.

Mahanaaryaman Scindia’s company MyMandi has been up and running for the past two years now. The vegetable company was established with a funding of just Rs 11 lakh, which later grew to Rs 60 lakh a year later. In October 2022, it bagged funding of Rs 4.1 crore, taking the valuation of the company to over Rs 5 crore.

Trying to make a dent in the agriculture sector, 27-year-old Scindia teamed up with 25-year-old Suryansh Rana to create MyMandi in an effort to cut down the waste in the procurement and sale of fresh vegetables, providing the produce at a reasonable price.

As per TOI reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son himself used to go to mandis with a covered face to conceal his identity and procured fresh vegetables of top quality and supply them to the local mile delivery partners, who are vegetable cart pushers and street vendors.

Through his entrepreneurial vision, Mahanaaryaman Scindia aims to supply fresh, low-cost vegetables and groceries across Gwalior, and one day, in the entire state of Madhya Pradesh, not depending on his own family’s immense wealth.

