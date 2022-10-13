'Some side jobs are fine but...': Wipro on moonlighting after firing 300 employees

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Last month, the term ‘moonlighting’ stirred many discussions especially in the tech industry. Many of the employees accused of moonlighting were fired by major software companies like Infosys and Wipro. Tech giant Wipro has yet again defended its anti-moonlighting policy as it comes under fire for sacking 300 employees for practicising moonlighting.

On Wednesday, Chief Executive Thierry Delaporte stated that working for a competitor is a "matter of ethics," but that some "side jobs" are fine. Moonlighting is the term used to describe when a person working a full-time job takes up a second side job, usually to increase their income.

Responding to the question, whether if moonlighting particularly work-from-home situation could be legal, Delaporte explained, "Our contracts stipulate not taking up a side job with a competitor. It is not a question of legal (propriety); it is a question of ethics." He was addressing the media at a press conference regarding Wipro's quarterly performance, which included a 9.3% decline in net profit due to growing employment costs.

"So hear me, I am not talking about things illegal. I am not talking about side jobs. I am really talking about being in an obvious situation of conflict of interest. I think that our employees understand that," CEO further noted, as per a report by PTI.

Wipro added 14,000 freshmen between April and September, bringing its total employee count to slightly around 2.6 lakh. Even though dropout rates number of people leaving—is a serious flaw in the success formula for the IT sector, it continued with the terminating emplooyees.

The dropout rate at Wipro, which had previously been 23.3 percent, was 23% in the third quarter. 85 percent of the staff will receive the full amount of variable compensation, which is typically based on both corporate and individual performance.

"During this quarter, we followed a strategy focusing on hiring freshers, and we will continue to follow this strategy," Mr Delaporte said. He noted that the firm has also hiked the salary and promoted over 10,000 staff members.

Last month, IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar backed the practice of moonlighting. Amid the debate over moonlighting, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also expressed his view on moonlighting and said there's a real disconnect between the management and the employees over productivity.

