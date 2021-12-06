Solar Rooftop scheme: Get free electricity for 20 years with solar panels, here's how to apply

Fuel prices are rising continuously and the common man is facing the brunt of inflation. With the increase in the consumption of electricity, the price is also increasing. In such a situation, you can install solar panels on your roof and get free electricity. The government is also assisting in installing solar panels.

It is worth noting that the Solar Rooftop Subsidy Scheme is being run by the Government of India to promote solar rooftops in the country. With the Solar Rooftop Scheme, the central government encourages the use of renewable energy in the country. For this, the central government gives subsidy on solar rooftop installation to the consumers.

By installing a solar rooftop on the roof of your house, you can reduce the cost of electricity by 30 to 50 percent. The solar rooftop will provide electricity for 25 years and in this solar rooftop subsidy scheme, the expenses will be paid in 5-6 years. After this, you will get the benefit of free electricity from solar for the next 19-20 years.

The installation of solar panels does not require much space. One kilowatt of solar power requires 10 square meters of space. A subsidy of 40 percent is given by the central government on solar rooftop plants up to 3 KV and 20 percent subsidy up to 10 KV after three KV. For Solar Rooftop Subsidy Scheme, you can contact the nearest office of the electricity distribution company. For more details, you can visit mnre.gov.in.

Apart from reducing pollution, solar panels also help in saving money. By installing solar panels in group housing, the cost of electricity can be reduced by 30 percent to 50 percent. Under the Solar Rooftop Subsidy Scheme, the central government is giving a subsidy of 20 percent for setting up solar rooftop plants up to 500 kV.

Here is how to apply online for the scheme:

- Visit the official website solarrooftop.gov.in.

- Now click on 'Apply for Solar Roofing' on the home page.

- On the next page, choose your state.

- Now you will see the Solar Roof Application on your screen.

- Fill all the details and click Submit.

For Solar Rooftop Subsidy Scheme, you can get information on toll-free number-1800-180-3333. Apart from this, the state-wise list of empanelled certifying agencies for solar roof top installation can also be seen on the official website. It may be noted that the Solar Rooftop Subsidy Scheme is being run by the Ministry of Renewable and Renewable Energy, Government of India.