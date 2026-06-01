Solar Power rule change from June 1: No more China Solar Cells; what it means, who gets hit

Though India needs 50 GW solar cells per year but only makes 25-30 GW. 90%+ cells were imported earlier. This can lead to shortages. Small panel makers are hit hardest. Big cell makers have pricing power with 20-30% margins that may rise further.

India's solar sector has witnessed major changes as the government has mandated that solar projects connected through net-metering and open-access arrangements can use only domestically manufactured solar cells. The move aims to strengthen India's solar manufacturing ecosystem.

The Indian government plans to cut down the dependence on China, which has been the major supplier of these solar cells till now.

Solar power rule change: what it means, who it applies to

For the context, the solar panel making process starts with polysilicon, which is made into ingots and wafers. The wafers are then used to make solar cells. Solar cells convert sunlight into electricity. Many cells together make a solar module, which is used on rooftops. As India has already made it mandatory to use Indian-made solar modules, from June 1, the cells inside those panels must also be made in India. They must be from government-approved manufacturers only. This is under the ALMM List-II framework.

The rule will apply to 2 types of projects:

Rooftop solar under net-metering. This includes homes under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Open-access solar projects: It is used by companies and factories.

Meanwhile, Solar developers have asked for more time to follow this rule, but the government has said no. There will be no blanket extension.

Solar sector changes: Who will be affected?

The immediate impact is expected to be on higher installation costs, tighter supply and increased pressure on companies that depend on imported solar cells. The consumers and developers, and hundreds of smaller manufacturers, remain harmless.

Costs will go up for rooftop solar; Indian-made cells cost more than imported ones. Rooftop solar could get Rs 3,000/kW costlier. A 5kW home system may cost Rs 15,000 extra. Prices may rise more if the Indian cell supply stays low. PM Surya Ghar subsidy will still be there, but paperwork/checks will be stricter. Long term, solar still saves money because electricity bills drop for years.

Though India needs 50 GW solar cells per year but only makes 25-30 GW. 90%+ cells were imported earlier. This can lead to shortages. Small panel makers are hit hardest. Big cell makers have pricing power with 20-30% margins that may rise further.

Over 125+ small module makers + hundreds of other businesses may struggle. Many plants already run at just 30-40% capacity. Costlier Indian cells will raise their costs more. Some may shut down or be taken over by big integrated players. However, big manufacturers support the rule for long-term growth. Utility-scale projects bid before Aug 31, 2025 are exempt, so pressure is lower for now. They say short-term pain is needed to build a full “Made in India” solar supply chain.

Currently, India can make solar panels up to 200 GW every year. But it can only make solar cells up to 30 GW every year. Solar cells are the main part of solar panels. Hence, most Indian panel makers have been using imported cells. Most of these cells come from China. With the new rule, India wants to make all parts of solar panels in India itself. The government hopes this new rule will push companies to make more cells in India. That will make India more self-reliant and help its clean energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies)