Social media influencers will need to pay TDS on freebies from July 1

Social media influencers will soon have to pay TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) for the freebies they receive from businesses from promotions. However, if they don’t retain equipment given to them as part of marketing efforts by a company, TDS will not apply.

As per reports, the government will levy a 10 per cent TDS on freebies. But, if influencers receive free samples, then they will not be charged any money.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released guidelines on the applicability of the new provision.

Along with the influencers, doctors will also have to pay tax on the freebies they receive from pharmaceutical companies and others.

The provision was introduced in the Finance Act of 2022 to widen the tax base and to ensure that those who benefit from such sales promotion expenditure by businesses report it in their tax returns and pay tax on what the benefit is worth.

The Union Budget had brought in the provision of TDS on such income to check tax revenue leakage by inserting a new section, 194R, in the Income Tax Act, 1961.

It requires TDS at 10 per cent for any person providing benefits exceeding Rs 20,000 in a year to a resident.

“Whether this (the product given for sales promotion activity in social media) is beneficial or perquisite will depend upon the facts of the case. In case of benefit or perquisite being a product like car, mobile, outfit, cosmetics etc and if the product is returned to the manufacturing company after using for the purpose of rendering service, then it will not be treated as a benefit or perquisite for the purposes of section 194R of the Act (the TDS provision)," CBDT said.

