REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato to buy new business for Rs 2048 crore from...

Unusual animals that people keep at home

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Smart Investments Begin Here: Orris Infrastructure

The Delhi NCR real estate market has emerged as a hub of investment potential, exemplified by the completion of over 4.35 lakh housing units across the top seven cities in India in 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 05:53 PM IST

Smart Investments Begin Here: Orris Infrastructure
According to data compiled by Anarock, this represents an 8% increase compared to the previous year. Notably, the National Capital Region (NCR) emerged as a frontrunner with 1.14 lakh completed units, reflecting its robust performance and dynamic market conditions.

Investment in Delhi NCR real estate is driven by several factors, including the region's strong economic growth, infrastructural developments, and increasing demand for residential properties. With luxury property sales on the rise, NCR has demonstrated resilience amid evolving market dynamics. The region's residential segment saw a 32% increase in housing completions from the previous year, underscoring its potential as a lucrative investment destination.

Looking ahead to 2024, the momentum in housing construction is poised to continue, with projections indicating that more than 5.31 lakh units are scheduled for completion across the top seven cities. Delhi-NCR, in particular, is expected to witness the completion of approximately 1.44 lakh units during the year, reaffirming its position as a vital real estate market in India.

At the centre of this vibrant market is Orris Infrastructure, that has made a name for innovation, and commitment. Established in 2006, Orris Group has built a legacy of almost 2 decades, diversifying into real estate, entertainment, hospitality, warehousing parks, and education. Known for its passion, commitment, quality, and perfection, the company has developed a wide variety of residential homes, commercial buildings, and retail projects in Delhi NCR.

Orris Infrastructure has delivered over 7 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial spaces in NCR, primarily in Gurugram, to over 5000 families. With another 20 million sq. ft. under construction, the company is ensuring a steady pipeline of future projects.

Orris Group's portfolio includes numerous completed residential projects such as Carnation Residency, Aster Court, and Orris Aster Court Premier in Sector 85, Gurugram, and Woodview Residences in Sector 89 & 90, Gurugram. On the commercial front, notable projects include Floreal Towers in Sector 83, Gurugram, Orris Market 89 in Sector 89, Gurugram and Orris Gateway in sector 82A, Gurugram.

The company's projects extend beyond real estate into other verticals, including the Entertainland Mall in Sector 83, Gurugram, a renowned place to spend time with your family & loved ones. The upcoming 5-star hotel in Sector 89, Gurugram, under the hospitality sector, and Orris Logistic Park, a 300-acre logistic park in Luhari, Haryana, in the warehousing sector.

Over the years Orris Group is known for providing maximum ROI to stakeholders and implementing robust sustainability practices. Their projects also prioritize the needs of the families for larger homes, open green spaces, social areas, and infrastructure for quality living & physical well-being.

For those looking to make smart investments in the Delhi NCR real estate market, Orris Group offers projects backed by a legacy of quality, innovation, and sustainability. As the region continues to grow and evolve, Orris Group remains at the forefront, delivering exceptional residential and commercial spaces that cater to the needs and aspirations of modern buyers. Invest in Orris Infrastructure and be part of a success story that defines the future of real estate in Delhi NCR.

 

 

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Diversification Is The Answer to Geopolitical Uncertainties: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

