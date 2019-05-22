Smart cities form biggest chunk of Internet of Things

Currently, smart cities make up the largest segment of Internet of Things (IoT), thanks to initiatives that vendors and municipal governments are driving around the world, as per a KPMG report

75.14 billion – Connected devices by 2025

26.66 – Such devices in 2019

$4-11 trillion – Potential economic value of Internet of Things by 2025

By 4-to-1 – Internet-connected things will outnumber humans by 2020

$73.9 bn – Global IoT market specific to smart cities in 2018, as per Zion Market Research report

$330.1 bn – The same by 2025

22.5% – Its compounded annual growth rate