Smart cities form biggest chunk of Internet of Things

$4-11 trillion – Potential economic value of Internet of Things by 2025

Reported By:DNA Money Correspondent| Edited By: DNA Money Correspondent |Source: DNA |Updated: May 23, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

Currently, smart cities make up the largest segment of Internet of Things (IoT), thanks to initiatives that vendors and municipal governments are driving around the world, as per a KPMG report

75.14 billion – Connected devices by 2025

26.66 – Such devices in 2019

$4-11 trillion – Potential economic value of Internet of Things by 2025

By 4-to-1 – Internet-connected things will outnumber humans by 2020

$73.9 bn – Global IoT market specific to smart cities in 2018, as per Zion Market Research report

$330.1 bn – The same by 2025

22.5% – Its compounded annual growth rate

