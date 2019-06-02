Six of top-10 firms add Rs 99,994 cr in m-cap; TCS leads

Headlines

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

Ameesha Patel hints at rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

Ameesha Patel hints at rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

8 Symptoms of jaundice

Babur to Aurangzeb: Most powerful Mughal Emperors

Menstrual Cramps: 10 ways to relieve period pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

DNA | Delhi gears up to host historic G20Summit with global leaders in attendance

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

Super hit Bollywood films that were banned outside India

HomeBusiness

Business

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 99,994 cr in m-cap; TCS leads

The valuation of TCS zoomed by Rs 55,235.1 crore to reach Rs 8,24,342.63 crore

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 10:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 99,994.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topping the list. HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also on the gainers' side, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, SBI and ICICI Bank suffered losses in market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The valuation of TCS zoomed by Rs 55,235.1 crore to reach Rs 8,24,342.63 crore. HDFC Bank's m-cap advanced Rs 14,333.73 crore to Rs 6,60,795.95 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 11,970.87 crore to Rs 3,21,924.71 crore.

The market cap of HDFC climbed Rs 9,538.27 crore to Rs 3,75,774.07 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) advanced Rs 7,799.37 crore to Rs 3,86,449.46 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by Rs 1,116.72 crore to Rs 2,90,098.18 crore. In contrast, the m-cap of ITC dropped Rs 14,097.4 crore to Rs 3,41,586.77 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 5,197.06 crore to Rs 2,73,072.28 crore.

RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 4,452.13 crore to Rs 8,42,933.64 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) declined Rs 1,829.54 crore to Rs 3,14,637.18 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 279.4 points to close at 39,714.20 on Friday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Esha Deol reacts to Dharmendra’s statement on Deol family ‘not getting their dues’: ‘Mila ya nahi mila, we…’

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

'I could have easily...': Misbah-ul-Haq reflects on his reverse lap shot in 2007 T20 World Cup final

BGMI maker Krafton to invest more in India, planning to launch more games

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE