Singapore High Court freezes account of firm owned by Nirav Modi's sister with asset worth Rs. 44.41 crore

The company is beneficially owned by Maiank Mehta and Purvi Modi (brother-in-law and sister of Nirav Modi).

Following a request by the Enforcement Directorate, the Singapore High Court has ordered freezing of balance of USD 6.122 million (Rs. 44.41 crore) in the bank account maintained in Singapore by Pavilion Point Corporation, British Virgin Island.

The company is beneficially owned by Mayank Mehta and Purvi Modi (brother-in-law and sister of Nirav Modi). The move by the Singapore High Court came after a request of the Enforcement Directorate on the ground that deposits in the bank account were made from proceeds of crime illegally siphoned off by Nirav Modi from the Punjab National Bank.

It is pertinent to mention that the balance of USD 6.122 million was attached with 5 of PMLA and the same has been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority.

Singapore HC orders freezing Rs44.41 cr in a/c maintained there by Pavilion Point Corp,British Virgin Island(beneficially owned by Mayank Mehta&Purvi Modi, brother-in-law&sister of Nirav Modi)on ED's request that it was proceeds of crime, illegally siphoned off by N Modi from PNB pic.twitter.com/zGEIC2nTdD — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Fugitive and diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, main accused in Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, who is wanted in India, was traced in London a couple of months back.

It was reported that Nirav Modi was living in a porch area and also started a new diamond business there.

Nirav Modi is presently lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London as his extradition trial sought by India in relation to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case is pending.