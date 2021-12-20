Simpliwork Offices strengthens leadership as part of its expansion plans

Bangalore: Simpliwork Offices (partnered by Salarpuria Sattva), the outsourced office partner of choice for the enterprises and India’s leading managed workspace provider for Grade A spaces, has announced the addition of Rohan Thakar - Director, Leasing and Alliances (South), and Varun Jain – VP, Procurement, to its team. The decision comes as part of its aggressive market growth and capitalization strategy for 2022; the company is looking at increasing its pan-India inventory to 6 million sq. ft.

Both Thakar and Jain come with solid industry experience, and will play an important role in working with the team to bring Simpliwork’s growth vision to life in the post pandemic economy.

Prior to his latest appointment, Thakar served as Director – Commercial Advisory & Transactions, Savills Bengaluru. He was directly responsible for strategizing and overseeing end-to-end real estate solutions for corporates. Having worked at JLL, and Cushman and Wakefield, he brings with him a robust understanding of what it takes to thrive in India’s commercial real estate industry. Thakar also has a keen understanding of India’s key markets for large corporates, which will be pivotal as he contributes to Simpliwork Offices’ expansion strategy. His previous end clients have included several Fortune 500 companies, including the likes of Amazon, Boeing, Accenture, and IBM.

Jain, meanwhile, is a seasoned specialist in sourcing, procurement, and vendor management. He has about 13 years of industry experience, contributing to business growth for other industry players. His hands-on expertise across stakeholder negotiations and management, projects and cost management, and supply chain and sourcing in a tech-first environment are expected to further transform the Simpliwork experience for large corporates, the key client base for the company.

Talking about the new appointments, Kunal Walia, Founder and CEO, Simpliwork Offices, said, “The last two years have seen us achieve many milestones, in terms of clients, markets, and profits. We believe professionals like Thakar and Jain have the expertise required to help bring the Simpliwork vision to life. We welcome the both of them and look forward to supporting them in every possible manner to enable deeper partnerships across the real estate industry and improve client experiences.”

-Brand Desk Content