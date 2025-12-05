Simone Tata passes away at 95: Know how Ratan Tata's stepmother once established THIS Rs 36700 crore luxury cosmetic brand, company's name is...

Simone Tata, who was born and raised in Geneva, mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of Ratan Tata, passed away in Mumbai on December 5.

Simone Tata, 95, mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, passed away on Friday morning, December 5, at the age of 95. She had been recovering from an illness and was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this August after receiving initial treatment at King’s Hospital in Dubai.

Simone Tata is survived by her son Noel, his wife Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren Neville, Maya and Leah.

Simone Tata's impact on Indian business

Simone Tata's impact on Indian business and the Tata legacy is unmatched. A visionary entrepreneur, she transformed Lakmé into a leading cosmetics brand, managing its growth and subsequent sale to Hindustan Unilever in the 1990s.

Who was Simone Tata?

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1930, Simone first visited India as a tourist in 1953 and later studied at Geneva University. She married Naval H Tata in 1955 and began her career with the Tata Group in the early 1960s. She gained attention as the only Tata family member to attend Cyrus Mistry’s funeral in 2022, a notable gesture given the strained relationship between the Tata family and Mistry.

How Simone Tata made Lakme a household name in India?

Simone Tata joined the Tata Group in 1962, appointed to the Lakme Board, then a subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills. She is known for turning Lakme into a prominent cosmetics brand in India. The Tata Group was urged by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to launch a makeup brand as Indian women were spending valuable foreign reserves on Western makeup brands. Lakmé was established by the Tata Group in 1952.

In 1996, Tata sold Lakme to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL), using the funds to establish Trent, which led to the creation of Tata’s popular Westside brand, managed under Trent Ltd. She remained the Non-Executive Chairperson of Trent until 2006.

Simone Tata's contribution in Tata empire

Simone Tata also held positions as chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Institute and trustee of Children of the World India (CWI), a recognised charitable organization, and the India Foundation for the Arts, which supports arts infrastructure in India.

After retiring, Simone significantly reduced her public appearances. She was last seen at Ratan Tata's funeral in October 2024.