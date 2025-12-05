Simone Tata passes away at 95: Know how Ratan Tata's stepmother once established THIS Rs 36700 crore luxury cosmetic brand, company's name is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DGCA gives relaxation in new flying rules after thousand passengers stranded, withdraws...

BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations

Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...

Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition

Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000

PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'

Who is Avadhut Sathe? finfluencer banned by Sebi due to..., seizes Rs 546 crore in crackdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS

Dhurandhar review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer makes Ghatak comeback

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DCGA gives relaxation in new flying rules barring Pilot leaves substitution with weekly rest

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DCGA gives relaxation...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Simone Tata passes away at 95: Know how Ratan Tata's stepmother once established THIS Rs 36700 crore luxury cosmetic brand, company's name is...

Simone Tata, who was born and raised in Geneva, mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of Ratan Tata, passed away in Mumbai on December 5.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

Simone Tata passes away at 95: Know how Ratan Tata's stepmother once established THIS Rs 36700 crore luxury cosmetic brand, company's name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Simone Tata, 95, mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, passed away on Friday morning, December 5, at the age of 95. She had been recovering from an illness and was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this August after receiving initial treatment at King’s Hospital in Dubai.

Simone Tata is survived by her son Noel, his wife Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren Neville, Maya and Leah.

Simone Tata's impact on Indian business

Simone Tata's impact on Indian business and the Tata legacy is unmatched. A visionary entrepreneur, she transformed Lakmé into a leading cosmetics brand, managing its growth and subsequent sale to Hindustan Unilever in the 1990s.

Who was Simone Tata?

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1930, Simone first visited India as a tourist in 1953 and later studied at Geneva University. She married Naval H Tata in 1955 and began her career with the Tata Group in the early 1960s. She gained attention as the only Tata family member to attend Cyrus Mistry’s funeral in 2022, a notable gesture given the strained relationship between the Tata family and Mistry.

How Simone Tata made Lakme a household name in India?

Simone Tata joined the Tata Group in 1962, appointed to the Lakme Board, then a subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills. She is known for turning Lakme into a prominent cosmetics brand in India. The Tata Group was urged by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to launch a makeup brand as Indian women were spending valuable foreign reserves on Western makeup brands. Lakmé was established by the Tata Group in 1952.

In 1996, Tata sold Lakme to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL), using the funds to establish Trent, which led to the creation of Tata’s popular Westside brand, managed under Trent Ltd. She remained the Non-Executive Chairperson of Trent until 2006. 

Simone Tata's contribution in Tata empire

Simone Tata also held positions as chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Institute and trustee of Children of the World India (CWI), a recognised charitable organization, and the India Foundation for the Arts, which supports arts infrastructure in India.

After retiring, Simone significantly reduced her public appearances. She was last seen at Ratan Tata's funeral in October 2024. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indig
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, bo
Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft
Russian President’s Flying Kremlin vs US President’s Air Force One
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement