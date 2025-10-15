Silver shines brighter than gold this Diwali: Prices double in 10 months, check new rates; Should you invest on Dhanteras?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Silver prices have reached their highest in decades, surging by Rs 89,300 in just 10 months to an all-time high of Rs 1,79,000 per kilogram. Last year on December 31, it closed at Rs 89,700 per kilogram, benefiting investors with a 99.55% return so far this year.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 01:33 PM IST

Silver prices have reached their highest in decades, surging by Rs 89,300 in just 10 months to an all-time high of Rs 1,79,000 per kilogram. Last year on December 31, it closed at Rs 89,700 per kilogram, benefiting investors with a 99.55% return so far this year. There is no single reason behind the surge in silver prices. Also, its return is 37% more than gold.

What are the reasons behind high silver prices?

Both gold and silver prices reached new highs in the bullion market due to rising trade tensions between the US and China, which increased demand for safe-haven assets. But as China's economy has been recovering, and renewable energy projects are going up, demand for silver has gone up drastically.

Another reason is the historic shortfall of physical silver in the London market, which caused the high prices of silver and thereby created a worldwide emergency to look for other bullion markets that could remove the imbalance in demand and supply

The high prices of silver are also due to an uncommon combination of industrial growth, investment demand, and supply shortage. Silver prices have been soaring all over the industrial and precious metal markets. Around 60% of silver demand stems from industrial use, but in the past few months, supply has been at an all-time low. Silver markets globally have been facing structural deficit for four years straight, due to which, according to forecasts, a 21% shortfall was seen in 2025, marking the fifth straight year of deficit.

As this is also the time of many important festivals in India, the rise in prices is natural.

Should you invest now in Dhanteras?

Many must be wondering if this is the right time to invest in silver. According to market experts, silver prices are at record highs now, so they advise against aggressive buying. They also said that investors are buying silver because of the US shutdown, tariffs, and Fed rate cuts. So, according to them, while this long-term rally may continue, avoid buying due to short-term risks. 

