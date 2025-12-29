BUSINESS

Silver prices fall Rs 21,000 per kg drastically to Rs 2.33 lakh on profit booking, day after sharp rally

After a sharp rally, MCX Silver March futures saw a steep correction on Monday, plunging nearly Rs 21,000 per kg within an hour of afternoon trade to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,33,120 per kg, as investors rushed to book profits.

Silver prices drastically fell to Rs 21,000

Add DNA as a Preferred Source