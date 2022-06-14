Silver lining for India in current global meltdown: Zerodha CEO

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

As high inflation and soaring interest rates are continuously throbbing the Dalal Street, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath believes that the current global meltdown has a silver lining for India as we may continue to do better than other markets on a relative basis due to the low levels of leverage in our capital markets. Kamath mentioned his views in a Twitter thread.

He further said that leverage is like a weapon of mass destruction, resulting in excesses both on the way up and down. Kamath believes that leverage during these times can highlight the dive. “When markets fall, long leveraged positions are required to bring additional margins, failing which positions are forced to exit resulting in the markets falling even more.” the CEO wrote in the Twitter thread.

“Thanks to regulatory changes, leverage offered by brokers is now restricted only to margin funding & at very low levels.” he added. According to Kamath, the higher margin requirements across the board have reduced the risk further and we are even seeing historically low levels of loans against securities offered by NBFC/Banks.

As per Kamath, most businesses in F&O have moved to options, which while being risky for a trader doesn't bring in as much risk of forced liquidations to the overall markets as futures. He also said that it is impossible to figure out the leverage FIIs have outside India that may lead to liquidations here.

As yesterday’s index Nifty50 dived down to close below 15,800 levels, the selloff cost Indian equity investors by around 6 lakh crore. The stocks linked with the IT sector were among the worst hit as the rupee hit the record low 78.28.