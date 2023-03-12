Search icon
Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Paytm to BlueStone, Indian companies impacted by SVB collapse, check full list

Silicon Valley Bank crises: The next two months will be crucial for many of these Indian businesses as they attempt to work out a short-term financing strategy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Y Combinator-backed Indian firms have been struck hard by the closure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), with many now unable to cover basic operating costs. Several businesses are trying to work out a short-term financing strategy for the next two months while waiting for the US Federal Reserve to respond.

Impact on Indian startups
According to Tracxn statistics, SVB has invested in roughly 21 firms in India, albeit the precise value of such investments is unknown. Bluestone, Carwale, InMobi, and Loyalty Rewardz are just some of the other firms that have received funding from SVB. From what we can tell from Tracxn, SVB has not made any significant investments in Indian firms since 2011. Paytm, Paytm Mall, and One97 Communications are all on Tracxn's list of supported services.

Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma claims that Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has fully cashed out its $1.7 million investment in Paytm and made substantial profits. After years of ownership, Sharma has verified that SVB is no longer a part of Paytm.

At least 40 YC-backed Indian firms have between USD 250,000 and $1 million in deposits with SVB, and more than 20 of them have deposits above $1 million apiece, according to a YC WhatsApp survey cited by The Economic Times.

Companies like Razorpay, Meesho, and Zepto that are larger and supported by Y Combinator in India have no dealings with SVB. The failure of the bank, however, is having an effect on companies in their early and mid stages of development. Several of India's largest YC firms have been transferring money abroad over the previous two weeks out of fear of a market disruption.

Based on Tracxn data, these are the exposed Indian companies:

Company Total funding in USD
Divitas Networks 4 million
Shaadi 8 million
CarWale 9 million
iCafe Manager 10 million
GeodesicTechniques 11 million
Sarva 12 million
Asklaila 12 million
Anantara Solutions 13 million
Games2win Media 13 million
Hitachi Payment Services 18 million
Loylty Rewardz 28 million
Genesis Colors 74 million
iYogi    85 million
TutorVista 102 million
BlueStone 111 million
Naaptol 133 million
Bharat Financial Inclusion 144 million
lnMobi 265 million
Paytm Mall 808 million
One97 Communications 2787 million
Paytm 4637 million

Future
A special meeting of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors will be held behind closed doors on March 13, 2023, following accelerated procedures. Federal Reserve Banks' advance and concession rates were announced to be reviewed and established by the Board on March 12.

Also, READ: ‘Ab number aayega inka…’: Ashneer Grover's prediction after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

This week, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar plans to meet with Indian entrepreneurs to discuss the problem and learn how the government of Narendra Modi can best assist.

