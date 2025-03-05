Indian billionaires are known for their luxurious lifestyles, often accompanied by an impressive fleet of vehicles and security cars. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, is no exception.

Indian billionaires are known for their luxurious lifestyles, often accompanied by an impressive fleet of vehicles and security cars. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, is no exception. According to Cartoq, a video of the billionaire's newest addition to his security convoy—a matte black Land Rover Defender 110 X—surfaced online recently.

However, a video posted on YouTube by Cars For You shows Poonawalla leaving Excel Entertainment’s office in Santacruz, owned by Farhan Akhtar.

He left the building and entered his opulent Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure, which cost Rs 7 crore. However, his brand-new Land Rover Defender 110 X, which is currently a part of his security convoy, was the main attraction. His guards were observed getting inside the SUV.

The Land Rover Defender 110 X, his most recent addition, has a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces 518 horsepower and 625 Nm of torque. The SUV is powerful and pleasant to drive thanks to its 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Poonawalla also owns the Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure. The SUV has a 20-speaker Naim sound system, backseat entertainment, a PM2.5 air purifier, and LED lighting throughout.

The Bentayga EWB Azure has a potent 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine under the hood. All four wheels receive power from its remarkable 542 horsepower and 770 Nm of torque, which are managed by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Bentayga EWB Azure is priced between Rs 4.16 crore and Rs 6.23 crore (All prices, on-road, Delhi) in India.