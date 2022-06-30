Signaling the start of an innovative shift: Realty In Real secures Rs 5 crore funding

From left to right: Meraj Zariwala, Farid Zariwala, Mohiuddin Munshi & Moinuddin Munshi

Digital Marketing Agencies can do a lot for the sector if they are adequately financed; with the right assistance, a lot of technology, infrastructure, and other things can be done. Realty in Real, a digital marketing agency with a specialization in the real estate industry, was founded by two brothers, Mr. Mohiuddin Munshi and Mr. Moinuddin Munshi, who recently raised Rs 5 crore from Noori Group of Companies founder, Mr. Farid Zariwala. The primary purpose of obtaining this funding is for the company to expand its operations and accelerate innovation in the Digital Marketing Space.

What is Realty In Real?

Realty In Real is a real estate-focused digital marketing organization made up of seasoned professionals that are revolutionizing the industry by creating detailed YouTube videos of properties. Their website is a combination of videos and all the information that one needs to make a decision on whether or not to buy a new house. Realty In Real was founded after the founders identified a significant gap in the real estate business.

RIR operates in two areas: B2B and B2C, and with the present investment raised, RIR intends to expand its operations in both areas.

Profiled Tele-Verified leads, guaranteed site visits & higher ROI are the key takeaways of RIR’s services.

The founders of Realty in Real quote, “Our approaches have helped real estate developers achieve record-breaking outcomes in record-breaking time! With a complete approach, our clients obtain a holistic solution for achieving their objectives. We handle every stage of the process, from creating a lead to nurturing and filtering it. We make certain that every lead received goes through a thorough filtration procedure, resulting in high conversion rates.”

What is Realty in Real for a Customer?

The skilled founders of Realty in Real realize how crucial it is for a person to find the perfect home. With the help of professionals, the founders are all set to make a difference in the industry with their comprehensive videos. To serve our clients with a plethora of solutions, the professionals combine cutting-edge technology with real-world experience. It stimulates the decision-making process and helps the clients in choosing the best option.

The founders believe that a house, with all of its amenities, has the power to bring love and pleasure into your life. If the right decision is made, every moment of life can be enjoyed.

There are numerous factors to consider when settling on a place to live. Realty In Real's founders recognize this need and have direct personal experience with the current inefficient system of biased brokers and internet companies that provide little information on the key components to consider before purchasing a property.

The founders also believe that every homebuyer has the right to be fully informed about the property they are purchasing. "Our Vision is to reinvent the way marketing is seen and managed by real estate companies in India," said co-founders Mr. Mohiuddin Munshi and Mr. Moinuddin Munshi, when questioned about the company's vision.

What is Realty In Real for Developers?

“We want to shake up the real estate marketing industry by developing a system that makes connecting consumers with real estate developers simple and hassle-free. We want to build a system where home buyers get the greatest options for their money and real estate developers to have an endless list of prospects to pursue, thus benefiting both ends of the spectrum"

“We have a goal of providing our clients with a 20% lead-to-site-visit ratio. To assist them in achieving this, our calling team will provide them with a free head start on the first 5% of site visits. All of this follows our standard procedure for creating, developing, and delivering high-quality leads” they further quoted.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.