DGCA monitoring 'sick leave protest' at IndiGo, Go First: Know what is the matter

Flight operations of IndiGo and Go First were disrupted recently due to mass ‘sick leave’ by maintenance technicians and others reportedly protesting over low salaries.

Over the last 10 days, IndiGo has seen two bouts of disruption caused by groups of its employees calling in sick at work.

Earlier, a significant number of cabin crew members of IndiGo went on leave on July 2 at the same time as other airlines including Air India, AirAsia India, AkasaAir and Jet Airways were conducting their recruitment drives.

However, IndiGo said it is in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration and asserted that its flight operations continue to be normal.

Whereas, Go First said a ‘few people’ who had absented themselves from duties in the last two to three days were "misguided" and after counselling, they have assured the carrier that they will rejoin office either on Wednesday or Thursday.

DGCA says monitoring sick leave protests

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said it hopes the situation will improve soon. "We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, operations are normal. Hopefully, it will be resolved shortly," DGCA said.

IndiGo

In a statement on Wednesday, IndiGo said, “As a responsible employer, IndiGo is in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances."

The aviation industry has undergone a difficult phase over the past 24-plus months, it noted.

"As business recovers, we are in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration. This is an ongoing activity and we will continue to take employee feedback in the process," it mentioned.

Go First

In a statement, Go First airline said only a "few technicians" were absent for two to three days and it is in constant discussions with them to address their concerns.

The airline said that despite the impact of COVID-19 and financial challenges, it has recognised the contributions of the employees and several "outstanding contributors" have been given promotions.

(With inputs from PTI)

