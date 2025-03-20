A key highlight of the event was an engaging talk show featuring Dr. Tessy Thomas, India’s ‘Missile Woman,’ moderated by Dr. Rubby Chawla. Dr. Thomas shared insights on leadership, resilience, and innovation, reflecting on her journey in developing the Agni missile series.

The FICCI FLO Kanpur Chapter, under the leadership of Chairperson Nalini Sanwal, hosted the grand closing ceremony of the 2024-25 tenure, ‘UDAAN: The Finale that Fuels the Future’. The event celebrated women’s empowerment, leadership, and innovation, bringing together thought leaders and changemakers.

A key highlight of the event was an engaging talk show featuring Dr. Tessy Thomas, India’s ‘Missile Woman,’ moderated by Dr. Rubby Chawla. Dr. Thomas shared insights on leadership, resilience, and innovation, reflecting on her journey in developing the Agni missile series and the invaluable mentorship of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. She emphasized the need for strong mentorship and policy support to encourage more women in STEM, stating, “The future belongs to those who innovate, regardless of gender "

Speaking on the occasion, Nalini Sanwal stated, “Udaan’ is a testament to the power of women who dare to dream and achieve. The initiatives undertaken by FLO Kanpur this year have truly paved the way for impactful change.”

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony and an electrifying musical experience directed by ace show director Utsav Dholakia. Utsav stated "It was an honor and privilege to direct Dharohar 24 – A groundbreaking fashion show promoting inclusivity and Udaan" Mr Dholakia was honored on stage by Chairperson Nalini Sanwal and Dr Tessy Thomas.